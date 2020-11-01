Sir Bobby Charlton diagnosed with dementia – report
By PA Staff
Sir Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia, it has been reported.
The Telegraph said that the 83-year-old’s wife, Lady Norma, was happy for the Manchester United and England great’s condition to be reported.
The newspaper said Lady Norma had given the breaking of the news her “blessing”, with the announcement coming two days after his club and country team-mate Nobby Stiles died after his own battle with the illness.
In July, Sir Bobby’s brother Jack also died, himself having previously being diagnosed with dementia.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.