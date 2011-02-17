Six Bulgarian referees banned

Luchezar Yonov, Petar Tarulov, Emil Mitev, Penyo Tashev, Ruslan Minchev and Veselin Rashkov were all banned after they officiated at international matches in South America last year without informing the national body, the BFU said late on Wednesday.

"The refereeing commission made a unanimous decision to remove them from the referees' list," the BFU added.

Referee suspensions are not uncommon in Bulgaria while in recent years officials have complained there is widespread pressure on them to manipulate the outcome of games.