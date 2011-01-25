Slomka agrees to stay at Hanover

Hanover said deal had been agreed and would be signed on Wednesday morning. Slomka's initial contract ran out at the end of the season.

"I will stay at Hanover because of my deep conviction," Slomka said in a statement. "Work here is a lot of fun, I have a lot of support and the team has had an outstanding development. I want to be there to form the next steps."

Slomka joined Hanover last January and steered them away from relegation.

The 43-year-old, who coached Schalke 04 from 2006-08, has guided his team to third place in the Bundesliga after 19 games this season.

"We are happy that Mirko Slomka will continue his successful work with the team," Hanover president Martin Kind said.

"He kept the team from being relegated in a very difficult last season and so far we have had the most successful first half to a season the club has ever seen."