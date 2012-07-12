Sneijder agent rejects Anzhi transfer talk

Reports emanating from Russia had suggested that the big-spending Eastern European giants were close to agreeing a move for the Dutchman.

However Sneijder’s agent, Soren Lerby, has insisted that there is no truth in the reports.

"There is no truth in those reports, they are just rumours," Lerby told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"There is nothing between Anzhi and Wesley."

The two teams have a history in the transfer market after Inter sold Samuel Eto’o to Anzhi for £18.4 million.