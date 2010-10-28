Sneijder agrees Inter extension

"Today the agreement was reached to prolong Wesley Sneijder's contract until 2015," club president Massimo Moratti told the club's website.

"Sneijder was an essential player for Inter last season and he will be this year and for many years to come. For everything he has done for us and his national team, we hope he wins the FIFA Ballon d'Or."

Media reports had said Manchester United were tracking the 26-year-old former Real Madrid man, who helped Netherlands reach the World Cup final in July having played a key role in Inter's treble-winning exploits in his first season at the club.