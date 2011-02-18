Sneijder left out of Inter squad

The Dutchman limped off with a minor leg-muscle injury during Wednesday's 2-1 win at Fiorentina but had been expected to be fit for the Cagliari game.

Centre-back Lucio was also not on coach Leonardo's squad list on Friday for the game against the Sardinians following a knock but said he would be fit for the repeat of last season's European Cup final.

"The match against Bayern is too important. I'll definitely be there," Lucio told reporters.

Midfielder Thiago Motta is back in full training after missing the Fiorentina game and could face Cagliari.

Striker Diego Milito has already been all but ruled out of playing the Germans because of a hamstring problem.