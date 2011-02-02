Sneijder returns to Inter squad

Japan left-back Yuto Nagatomo, loaned from Cesena on transfer deadline day to boost fourth-placed Inter's title challenge, is also in the squad.

Inter also said in a statement that Nagatomo had been added to their Champions League squad for the knockout stages along with fellow new signings Andrea Ranocchia and Houssine Kharja from Genoa.

However, new striker Giampaolo Pazzini is ineligible for Europe having appeared for Sampdoria in the Champions League qualifiers.

AC Milan have the same problem with January recruits Antonio Cassano, Mark van Bommel and Urby Emanuelson.

Inter face Bayern Munich in the last 16 while neighbours Milan play Tottenham Hotspur.