Sneijder sees no reason to leave Inter

The 27-year-old was rumoured to be considering his options after the Milan side endured a disappointing season, finishing second to bitter rivals AC Milan in Serie A and suffering a humiliating defeat to Schalke in the Champions League.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United were cited as possible destinations for Sneijder as the Premier League giants look to add quality to their midfield ranks over the summer, but the Dutchman has now insisted he sees no reason why he should leave Milan.

"There is a family atmosphere at Inter and there are all the ingredients to aim high," he said on the club's official website.

"Milan is marvellous, picturesque and full of elegance. I love it.

"At the moment I am very happy here and I don't see why I should leave."



ByLiam Twomey