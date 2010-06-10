Soldado leaves Getafe for Valencia

"I come to Valencia with all the enthusiasm in the world," Soldado told the club's website on Thursday.

Spanish media reported the transfer fee for the 25-year-old was around 10 million euros.

The former Real Madrid youth team player scored 16 league goals last season and will help replace Spain's David Villa and Serbia's Nikola Zigic, who have been sold to try to resolve Valencia's huge financial problems.

Valencia finished third in La Liga last month to earn a place in next season's Champions League group stage.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook