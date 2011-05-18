Song recalled to Cameroon squad

He was included in a 23-man squad named by coach Javier Clemente for a game that Cameroon must win on June 4 to keep alive hopes of qualifying for the 2012 finals.

"It has always been the wish of the national coach that this very talented young midfielder should return to play for his country," football association (FECAFOOT) secretary general Tombi Aroko Sidiki said.

"But each time he has been invited he has always asked for some time to think over it and never showed up at the last minute. Our greatest hope is that he makes it this time."

Song was among three key players left out of the squad following the country's poor performance at the World Cup in South Africa and reports of a rift in the camp.

The others were midfielder Achille Emana and Espanyol goalkeeper Idriss Carlos Kameni, who returned for the 1-0 defeat by Senegal in their last group match in Dakar in March.

The loss left Cameroon five points off the pace in qualifying Group E with three matches left.