Sounders sign Argentine Rosales

SEATTLE - Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders have signed Argentine midfielder Mauro Rosales, the club said on Friday.

Rosales, 30, made his name in the Argentine league with Newell's Old Boys and then moved to the Netherlands were he spent three years with Ajax before returning home to River Plate.

The playmaker, who has featured 10 times for the Argentine national team and been training with Seattle since February, joins the Sounders in time for Saturday's game at the New York Red Bulls.