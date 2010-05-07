South Africa to open stadium against Thailand

Bafana Bafana's May 16 match against the side coached by former England captain Bryan Robson had originally been planned for the end of the month but has now been brought forward, South Africa's Football Association said in a statement on Friday.

South Africa have four warm-up games before the World Cup starts on June 11.

The World Cup hosts also play Bulgaria in Johannesburg on May 24, Colombia in Pretoria three days later and Denmark in the same city on June 5.