South Africa record rare victory

It was only the third victory in 16 games for the South Africans, whose team of locally-based players have been on a three-week training camp in Germany.

Surprise Moriri and Siyabonga Nomvete (pictured), both recalled to the squad in the last month, scored second-half goals against a Jamaica side who arrived on the morning of the match.

Moriri struck after an hour and Nomvete added the second goal with six minutes left.

South Africa, who have dropped to 90th in the world rankings, return home at the weekend and have three more warm-up matches before the opening World Cup game against Mexico in Johannesburg on June 11.

