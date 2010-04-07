South Africa stopper Baron to miss World Cup

The 30-year-old, who was in the running for the host nation's number one spot, suffered the injury in training with the squad in Brazil last month.

It was initially hoped he would heal in time for the June 11-July 11 World Cup but doctors recommended surgery last week and have now told Baron and his club he will not be ale to play until July, SuperSport United officials told Reuters.

Baron, who previously played at Norwegian club Lillestrom, has six caps for South Africa and returned to the national squad after a six-year hiatus.

He also helped SuperSport win the South African championship for a third successive year.

