South Africa suffer double midfield blow

Dikgacoi, the team's midfield enforcer, has a recurrence of a knee injury and Chabangu (pictured) suffered a groin strain after coming on for Dikgacoi when South Africa started the tournament with a nervy 0-0 draw against the Cape Verde Islands on Saturday.

"It's a blow to any team when you lose players in a tournament like this," Igesund told reporters.

Midfielder Dean Furman is likely to start South Africa's second Group A game against the Angolans in Durban.