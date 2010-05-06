South Africa to take on Thailand

The Thai team would likely play Carlos Alberto Parreira's side either in Johannesburg or Pretoria, Thai football federation president Worawi Makudi told Reuters.

South Africa will also play friendlies against Bulgaria on May 24, and Colombia and Denmark, in the two weeks before the tournament starts. The dates and venues are yet to be finalised.

The hosts have been drawn in Group A with France, Uruguay and Mexico, whom they will play in the opening match at Soccer City, Johannesburg.