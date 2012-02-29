South Korea beat Kuwait to reach fourth round

The Koreans remain on course to qualify for an eighth successive World Cup finals after they grabbed the point they needed in their final Group B game against their 91st ranked opponents.

Kuwait hit the post before Lee Dong-gook opened the scoring for South Korea in the 64th minute. Lee Keun-ho then doubled the advantage six minutes later in new coach Choi Kang-hee's first competitive game in charge.

Choi was appointed after South Korea were shocked 2-1 by Lebanon in November which put their place in the 10-team fourth round in doubt.

However, victory on Wednesday meant they qualified for the March 9 draw as group winners.

The win also meant that Lebanon reached the fourth round as group runners-up despite a 4-2 loss away to United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.