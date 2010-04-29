South Korea coach seeks oxygen masks

Huh had requested the masks, which will reduce oxygen intake to replicate the thin air in parts of South Africa, but officials were also looking at other options, a Korean Football Association official told the Yonhap news agency.

"We are looking at all possibilities, including so-called altitude tents with less oxygen," he said.

South Korea play two of their first round matches at sea level but their second Group B match against Argentina on June 17 will be in Johannesburg, which is 1,700 metres above sea level. Nigeria and Greece are the other teams in Group B.

Neighbouring Japan's coach Takeshi Okada plans to use oxygen tanks to acclimatise his players before the June 11-July 11 tournament.

