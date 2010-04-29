South Korea coach seeks oxygen masks
By app
SEOUL - South Korea coach Huh Jung-moo has requested oxygen masks for his team to help them prepare for playing at high altitude during this year's World Cup finals in South Africa.
Huh had requested the masks, which will reduce oxygen intake to replicate the thin air in parts of South Africa, but officials were also looking at other options, a Korean Football Association official told the Yonhap news agency.
"We are looking at all possibilities, including so-called altitude tents with less oxygen," he said.
South Korea play two of their first round matches at sea level but their second Group B match against Argentina on June 17 will be in Johannesburg, which is 1,700 metres above sea level. Nigeria and Greece are the other teams in Group B.
Neighbouring Japan's coach Takeshi Okada plans to use oxygen tanks to acclimatise his players before the June 11-July 11 tournament.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.