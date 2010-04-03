South Korea line up Spain friendly

The South Korean squad will assemble on May 9 and play Ecuador a week later in Seoul before taking on East Asian rivals Japan in Saitama on May 21.

A training camp in Austria will feature a friendly against Belarus on May 30 and Spain, one of the favourites for the June 11-July 11 finals, have been lined up for June 3.

South Korea, semi-finalists as co-hosts in 2002, have been drawn with Argentina, Nigeria and Greece in Group B at this year's World Cup. They face the Greeks in their first match on June 12.

