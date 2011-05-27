South Korea match-fixing scandal deepens

Prosecutors allege the two players were involved in a match-fixing scheme in which they were paid up to 120 million won ($110,000) to help their sides lose in April.

The club owners said in a statement that they had requested Sports Toto (lottery) to halt running a book on all league matches.

Sports Toto said on Friday it had yet to make a decision.

Two brokers, including a former K-League player, have also been arrested in the scandal. A former national team player is also being investigated.

South Korean media reported on Friday the scandal was widening and that prosecutors were now investigating more than 10 players.