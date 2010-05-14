South Korea offers fans free H1N1 jabs
By app
SEOUL, May 14 (Reuters) - South Korea is offering free vaccination shots for the H1N1 virus to fans travelling to South Africa for the World Cup which begins next month.
South Korea's Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) told Reuters on Friday they were administering the flu jabs at health clinics around the country.
The KCDC has also warned fans to take measures to avoid insect bites and contact with animals.
