South Korea stroll past Ecuador

Lee Seung-ryol edged past two Ecuador defenders and nudged the ball past the charging goalkeeper on 70 minutes.

Lee Chung-yong of Bolton Wanderers took a through pass from Ki Sung-yueng into the penalty area in the 84th minute and went past the Ecuador defence for a clear shot on goal.

The South Koreans, who stormed to the semi-finals in 2002 as co-hosts, are appearing in their seventh successive World Cup finals. However, they have yet to advance beyond the first round on foreign soil.

They are drawn with Argentina, Greece and Nigeria in Group B.

South Korea face fellow World Cup qualifiers Japan in Saitama on May 24 before flying to Austria for a training camp.