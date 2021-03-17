Soweto derby: Predicted Chiefs starting XI vs Pirates
FourFourTwoSA writer DYLAN APPOLIS attempts to predict Kaizer Chiefs’ starting XI for their much-anticipated Soweto derby clash with Orlando Pirates this coming weekend.
Amakhosi will be hoping to bounce back against their arch-rivals after Pirates claimed a 2-1 victory at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, 30 January 2021 in the previous derby.
Chiefs will now play host to the Buccaneers when they square off at the FNB Stadium over the weekend in the latest instalment of this contest.
The Glamour Boys currently sit in 11th place in the DStv Premiership standings with 20 points from 18 games, while Pirates occupy third place with 35 points after 20 matches played so far this season.
Gavin Hunt will put his faith in the likes of Daniel Akpeyi, Erick Mathoho, Willard Katsande and Samir Nurkovic.
The match at the FNB Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 3pm on Sunday.
Take a look at Kaizer Chiefs’ predicted starting XI:
Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi
Defenders: Siyabonga Ngezana, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Erick Mathoho, Reeve Frosler
Midfielders: Willard Katsande, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Philani Zulu, Happy Mashiane
Forwards: Samir Nurković, Lazarous Kambole
