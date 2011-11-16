Spain and Holland confirmed as seeds for draw
By app
Spain and Netherlands were confirmed as top seeds for Euro 2012 by UEFA on Wednesday along with co-hosts Poland and Ukraine.
Germany, England, Russia and Italy will be the second seeds at the draw in Kiev on December 2, where the 16 teams will be divided into four groups of four.
The third seeds will be Croatia, Greece, Portugal and Sweden and the fourth seeds Denmark, France, Czech Republic and Ireland.
UEFA said seeding was determined by its ranking of national teams.
Potentially Spain, Germany, Portugal and France could be drawn in the same group.
