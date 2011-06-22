Spain and Switzerland reach under-21 final

Spain will meet Switzerland in Saturday's final after they beat Czech Republic 1-0 thanks to an extra-time goal from Admir Mehmedi.

The best chance in normal time fell to Swiss forward Xherdan Shaqiri who hammered a shot against the post in the 89th minute.

Mehmedi struck with six minutes of extra-time to go when he drifted in from the left and flashed a shot beyond keeper Tomas Vaclik.

Despite dominating possession, the skilful Spaniards looked to be on their way out of the competition as they trailed to a first-half Andrei Voronkov goal with 89 minutes on the clock.

Adrian, who had missed several chances to equalise, finally got Spain on level terms just before the end of normal time when he forced in a cross from Jeffren.

He struck again at the end of the first period of extra time, finishing off a breathtaking Spanish attack with a precise header.

Jeffren rounded off the scoring, firing a left-footed shot into the top corner in the second period of extra-time.