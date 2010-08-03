Spain & Holland fined over World Cup final
By app
ZURICH - Spain have been fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($9,363) and the Netherlands 15,000 Swiss francs ($14,040) for the behaviour of their players in last month's World Cup final, FIFA said on Tuesday.
Winners Spain had five players booked and the Dutch received eight yellow cards while defender John Heitinga was sent off.
The match produced 47 fouls, prompting FIFA president Sepp Blatter to say he had been let down by the players' behaviour.
A spokesman said the teams were fined under article 52 of the FIFA disciplinary code, under which "disciplinary measures may be imposed on associations and clubs where a team fails to conduct itself properly."
The first part of the article states: "a fine may be imposed where the referee sanctions at least five members of the same team during a match (caution or expulsion)."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.