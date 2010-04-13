Spain to play Saudi Arabia, South Korea & Poland
By app
MADRID - Spain have agreed to play friendlies against Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Poland ahead of the World Cup, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday.
The European champions take on the Saudis (May 29) and South Koreans (June 3) in Innsbruck, Austria before meeting Poland in the Spanish city of Murcia on June 8.
Spain's first match in World Cup Group H is against Switzerland on June 16 in Durban.
They also play Honduras five days later in Johannesburg and Chile on June 25 in Tshwane/Pretoria.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.