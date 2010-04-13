Spain to play Saudi Arabia, South Korea & Poland

The European champions take on the Saudis (May 29) and South Koreans (June 3) in Innsbruck, Austria before meeting Poland in the Spanish city of Murcia on June 8.

Spain's first match in World Cup Group H is against Switzerland on June 16 in Durban.

They also play Honduras five days later in Johannesburg and Chile on June 25 in Tshwane/Pretoria.

