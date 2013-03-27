Spain scorer Pedro out injured for 10 days

Pedro scored the winner for world champions Spain in a 1-0 victory over France in Paris on Tuesday which put them back on top of their group in qualifying for next year's World Cup finals.

The 25-year-old was already suspended for next Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain, but now misses Saturday's league trip to Celta Vigo and is a doubt for the visit of Real Mallorca the following weekend.

Pedro is the second Barca player to pick up an injury on international duty this month, with Spain left-back Jordi Alba suffering a hamstring strain.

The duo join Adriano Correia and Carles Puyol in the treatment room.