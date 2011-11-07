Navas, 25, played in last year's World Cup final and was involved in the build-up to Andres Iniesta's dramatic winning goal but has not featured since a 2-1 win over Czech Republic in a Euro 2012 qualifier in March.

Del Bosque's 23-man squad, announced at a news conference on Monday, contains eight Barcelona players and five from the Spanish and European champions' great rivals Real Madrid.

Spain qualified for Euro 2012 by finishing top of their group last month.



Spain squad to face England at Wembley on November 12 and Costa Rica on November 15.



Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), José Reina (Liverpool), Víctor Valdés (Barcelona)

Defenders: Sergio Ramos, Álvaro Arbeloa (both Real Madrid), Carlos Puyol, Gerard Piqué (both Barcelona), Jordi Alba (Valencia), Raúl Albiol (Real Madrid), Ignacio Monreal (Malaga)

Midfielders: Xavi Hernández (Barcelona), Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Santi Cazorla (Malaga), Javier Martínez (Athletic Bilbao), Cesc Fábregas, Andrés Iniesta (both Barcelona)

Forwards: David Villa (Barcelona), David Silva (Manchester City), Fernando Torres (Chelsea), Fernando Llorente (Athletic Bilbao), Juan Mata (Chelsea), Jesús Navas (Sevilla)