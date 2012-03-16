Spain v Germany clashes in Europa quarters

Sporting, who held on to eliminate Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, are rewarded with a tie against impressive Ukrainian outfit Metalist Kharkiv, who knocked out Greek giants Olympiakos on away goals.

While the remaining encounter sees Dutch title contenders AZ Alkmaar drawn against Valencia.

The winners of the tie between Atletico Madrid and Hannover 96 will face the victors of the AZ Alkmaar-Valencia clash in the semi-finals, with Sporting or Metalist Kharkiv coming up against either Schalke 04 or Athletic Bilbao for a place in the Bucharest showpiece.

Quarter-final draw:

AZ Alkmaar v Valencia

Schalke 04 v Athletic Bilbao

Sporting v Metalist Kharkiv

Atletico Madrid v Hannover 96

Ties to be played March 29 and April 5.



Semi-final draw:

Atletico Madrid or Hannover 96 v AZ Alkmaar or Valencia

Sporting or Metalist Kharkiv v Schalke 04 v Athletic Bilbao

Tie to be played April 19 and April 26.



Final:

Atletico Madrid/Hannover 96/AZ Alkmaar/Valencia v Sporting/Metalist Kharkiv/Schalke 04/Athletic Bilbao

Tie to be played on May 9 at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest, Romania.