Spain v Portugal: FREE £20 Bet

By Gregg Davies
European heavyweights Spain and Portugal go head to head at the World Cup on Tuesday night; a mouthwatering clash with Cristiano Ronaldo going up against his team-mates from Real Madrid and rivals at Barcelona.
There is history between the two countries to add to the spice, and there will be no love lost come kick off, with both teams having to attack in a match that has to have a winner on the night.
European Champions Spain are the even money favourites to win inside 90 minutes, while Portugal are a best price 10/3 to triumph.
Evens Spain Win
21/10 Draw
10/3 Portugal Win
Ronaldo’s 6/1 to score first which might have value. David Villa is the 7/2 favourite but given Ronaldo is going to be so keen to impress 6/1 looks to be a big price.
Villa, Argentina’s Gonzalo Higuain and Brazil’s Luis Fabiano appear the favourites to contest the Golden Boot so backing the Spaniard is bound to be popular.
First Scorers
7/2 Villa
11/2 Torres
6/1 Ronaldo
8/1 Pedro
9/1 Almeida
10/1 Iniesta
14/1 Simao
25/1 Tiago
More available onsite
