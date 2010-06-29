Spain v Portugal: FREE £20 Bet

There is history between the two countries to add to the spice, and there will be no love lost come kick off, with both teams having to attack in a match that has to have a winner on the night.

European Champions Spain are the even money favourites to win inside 90 minutes, while Portugal are a best price 10/3 to triumph.

Evens Spain Win

21/10 Draw

10/3 Portugal Win

Ronaldo’s 6/1 to score first which might have value. David Villa is the 7/2 favourite but given Ronaldo is going to be so keen to impress 6/1 looks to be a big price.

Villa, Argentina’s Gonzalo Higuain and Brazil’s Luis Fabiano appear the favourites to contest the Golden Boot so backing the Spaniard is bound to be popular.

First Scorers

7/2 Villa

11/2 Torres

6/1 Ronaldo

8/1 Pedro

9/1 Almeida

10/1 Iniesta

14/1 Simao

25/1 Tiago

