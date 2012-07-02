Spanish defender Cuellar joins Sunderland
By app
Spanish defender Carlos Cuellar has joined Sunderland on a two-year deal, the Premier League club said on their website on Monday.
The 30-year-old, a free agent after leaving Aston Villa last month, is reunited at Sunderland with his former manager Martin O'Neill.
Cuellar is ex-Villa boss O'Neill's first permanent signing since taking over at Sunderland midway through last season.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.