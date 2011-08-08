Spartak name Tikhonov in Europa squad

In April the veteran made his first appearance for the club in more than a decade, helping secure a 2-1 win over FK Krasnodar in the Russian Cup quarter-finals.

Tikhonov left Spartak in 2000 but rejoined the team as assistant coach at the start of this season and registered as a player.

Spartak, Russia's most successful and popular club with nine league titles between 1992-2001, face Poland's Legia Warsaw in the Europa League play-offs later this month.