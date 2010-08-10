Spartak train in Estonia to escape smog

Moscow has been shrouded in dense smoke from wild fires burning near the city and people have been advised to leave the city or stay indoors.

"The situation in Moscow is difficult and this everyone knows - it is not advised to train or to go outside, so because of this we left Moscow and the best option was to come to Tallinn," Spartak coach Valeri Karpin told state-owned Estonian Television.

Spartak will remain in Tallinn until Friday and are scheduled to play Lokomotiv on Sunday in Moscow.

"We are preparing for the game against Lokomotiv, but it is hard to know if the game will go ahead," Karpin said.

