'Spider Hands' to quit South Korea team

The 37-year-old, known as "Spider Hands," will formally announce his retirement from the national side next week, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said.

Lee famously broke Spanish hearts with some crucial stops to help the Koreans win a penalty shootout at the 2002 World Cup quarter-finals in the highlight of his career.

He made his international debut in 1994 and went to four World Cups although he was kept on the bench by Jung Sung-ryong at this year's World Cup in South Africa.

The low point of his career was a one-year ban he incurred for breaking the team curfew during the 2007 Asian Cup.

