Spurs ban vuvuzelas from White Hart Lane

The Premier League club banned the long plastic horns, which were a major talking point at the World Cup in South Africa, after consulting police and licensing authorities.

"We are concerned that the presence of the instruments within the stadium pose unnecessary risks to public safety and could impact on the ability of all supporters to hear any emergency safety announcements," the London club said on Monday.

"We're very proud of the fantastic atmosphere our supporters produce organically at White Hart Lane," Spurs added in a statement on their website.

