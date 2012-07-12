Spurs confirm Vertonghen signing

Spurs finally came to an agreement with Dutch side Ajax on Sunday after talks between the two clubs stalled over a fee for the Belgium international.

The deal looked as though it might fall through due to a contractual dispute between Vertonghen and the Eredivisie side.

However, the 25-year-old passed his medical on Thursday and will now link up with his new team-mates ahead of Spurs’ tour of America.

“We are delighted to announce that Jan Vertonghen has completed his transfer from Ajax after successfully passing his medical,” a statement read on the club’s official website.

Vertonghen is Spurs’ second summer signing following the arrival of Gylfi Sigurdsson from Hoffenheim last week.

He captained Ajax to their second successive Dutch League title last season and was also named the Dutch League's Player of the Year as well as Ajax's Player of the Year.

He made 220 appearances for Ajax and scored 28 goals for them after making his debut in 2006.