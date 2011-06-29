Spurs continue Olympic Stadium battle

The move comes after the court last week rejected legal moves from both Tottenham and Leyton Orient, the third-tier club based near the stadium in east London.

Tottenham will now have the chance to present their case at a hearing. No-one from Orient was immediately available for a comment about their intentions.

"The club has today applied to the High Court to renew its application for permission to bring a claim against the London Borough of Newham and the Olympic Park Legacy Company, the Mayor of London and Government Ministers for judicial review of their decisions underlying the bid process for the conversion of the Olympic Stadium after the 2012 Games," Tottenham said in a statement on their website.

West Ham, who were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season, were awarded the right last February to move to the new Olympic Stadium after next year's Games.