Spurs defender Dervite heading to Villarreal
Tottenham Hotspur defender Dorian Dervite is set to move to Spanish side Villarreal, according to reports in Spain.
Marca claim the Frenchman has agreed a three-year deal at El Madrigal, after his contract at White Hart Lane expired at the end of last month.
The 21-year-old arrived at Spurs from Lille in 2006, and made his only competitive appearance for the Tottenham first team in a League Cup match against Port Vale in November of the same year.
Dervite had featured in Harry Redknapp’s side in pre-season last year, playing in the Wembley Cup defeat to Celtic, but was unable to force his way into the first XI, despite injuries to key defenders Ledley King and Jonathan Woodgate.
