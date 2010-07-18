Spurs held by San Jose

Both teams created opportunities, with Robbie Keane having a goal disallowed for offside then missing perhaps the best chance for Spurs, but neither was able to break the deadlock.

The north London club were missing most of their World Cup players and they looked rusty as they began their preparation for the start of the Premier League next month.

Their next game is against New York Red Bulls on Thursday, where they are likely to face a familiar foe in former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry who joined New York last week.

The final tour game will be against Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon on July 25.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook