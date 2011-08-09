Spurs midfielder Pienaar out for six weeks
By app
LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Steven Pienaar will be out for up to six weeks after undergoing groin surgery, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old South Africa international, who joined Spurs from Everton in January, picked up a groin injury in last Saturday's friendly against Spanish side Athletic Bilbao.
Tottenham kick off the new season at home to Everton on Saturday.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.