Spurs midfielder Pienaar out for six weeks

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Steven Pienaar will be out for up to six weeks after undergoing groin surgery, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old South Africa international, who joined Spurs from Everton in January, picked up a groin injury in last Saturday's friendly against Spanish side Athletic Bilbao.

Tottenham kick off the new season at home to Everton on Saturday.