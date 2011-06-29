Spurs target French youngster Niang

The 16-year-old striker made headlines towards the end of last season by scoring three goals in seven matches for Caen, and is being touted as one of French football's biggest young talents.

And his form and potential have alerted Tottenham Hotspur, who may be preparing a €8 million bid, according to L'Equipe.

Despite Caen's academy having previously developed such talents as William Gallas, Mathieu Bodmer and Yoann Gouffran, the club's under-19 coach Philippe Tranchant recently declared: “M’Baye has huge potential - we’ve never seen a player like him at the club before."

And speaking to France Football last month, Niang underlined exactly how natural an instinct goalscoring is to him.

“It’s bizarre, when I get into the box it’s like I have a black out. I don’t see anything, but I know that I am going to score.”

The 6ft 1in striker doesn't turn 17 until December.

FEATURE:James Horncastle on the rise of Mbaye Niang