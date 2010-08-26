Squillaci agrees Arsenal move

"We needed a centre-back of quality and experience and at the right price - he was all of that," Wenger said at his news conference on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Squillaci, who made his name with Lyon, will not face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, however, as minor details of the transfer have to be finalised.

Arsenal have been thin at the back with Sol Campbell, William Gallas, Philippe Senderos and Mikael Silvestre all leaving while the versatile Johan Djourou is injured.

"He is a real defender and is good in the one against one, good in the air and can score goals on set-pieces as well. I believe he will be suited to the English game," Wenger said of Squillaci.

