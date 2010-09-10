Squillaci set for Arsenal debut

Vermaelen was injured captaining Belgium in a defeat to Turkey. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger told the club's website the problem was short term.

Centre-back Squillaci, 30, joined Arsenal on a three-year deal from Spanish club Sevilla last month and played for the north London club's reserves this week.

"He will play tomorrow," Wenger said. "I know Sebastien very well and the target was to give him 90 minutes for the reserves just to get his positional play back.

"He is experienced and it is good he can compensate the absence of Vermaelen tomorrow."

Wenger said Vermaelen had a chance to return for the Champions League home game against Braga on Wednesday.

Injuries are already stacking up for Arsenal with Theo Walcott out for six weeks with an ankle injury sustained while playing for England in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Dutch striker Robin van Persie and Nicklas Bendtner are also sidelined but Samir Nasri, who has undergone knee surgery, is in the squad to face Bolton.

