St Mirren’s game with Hearts postponed because of waterlogged pitch
St Mirren’s Ladbrokes Premiership encounter with Hearts has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
The Friday night clash at the Simple Digital Arena is the second St Mirren game to fall foul of the weather inside a week with their visit to Motherwell already rearranged for next Tuesday.
Saints said on their official website: “Following sustained heavy rainfall along with forecasts of heavy rain until kick-off, referee Alan Muir has deemed the match will NOT go ahead.”
