Stange reign as Belarus boss to end

Belarus play their final Group D qualifier on Friday against Romania in Bucharest but are already eliminated from the competition as they cannot finish either first or second in the group.

They have 12 points from nine matches and at best can finish third behind France and Bosnia.

Stange's farewell match is likely to be the friendly against Euro 2012 co-hosts Poland in Wiesbaden, Germany, next Tuesday.

Stange, 63, whose long coaching career dates back to 1970-71 and includes spells as manager of the former East German and Iraqi national teams, has been in the job since July 2007 and took Belarus to its best ever position in the FIFA world rankings of 36th in February, although they are currently now ranked 56th.

They won 1-0 in France at the start of the Euro 2012 qualifying campaign.