Stankovic fit for Australia showdown

Stankovic had cramps during Serbia's 1-0 win over Germany last Friday and partially missed training the following day.

"He trained normally with the rest of the team and was in top gear this evening so he will definitely start against Australia," Antic told a news conference on Tuesday.

"We've had three terrific training sessions in a row, the team has picked itself and I know what starting line-up I will field tomorrow.

"It's a great opportunity to reach the knockout stage of the competition and I don't need to put any more pressure on the players than they are already under.

Serbia will reach the last 16 if they win and a draw could also be enough, depending on the outcome of the Germany v Ghana match in Johannesburg's Soccer City.

Australia too have an outside chance of advancing into the second stage and Antic said he expected a tough battle against a team of impeccable morale.

"The Australians have everything to play for, they will have Tim Cahill back (from suspension) and I expect a difficult match against a very resourceful team."