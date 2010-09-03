Stankovic scores in Serbia success

The game was played at almost walking pace with Lazovic giving Serbia a controversial 13th-minute lead when he steered the ball into an empty net after Milan Jovanovic appeared to have handled the ball into his path.

Stankovic added the second five minutes later, curling in a free kick from 20 metres for his 15th international goal in his 92nd appearance for his country.

Faroe striker Simun Samuelsen spurned a good chance to pull one back in the 75th minute, when he steered the ball wide from close range with the goal at his mercy.

The hosts also came close several minutes later when defender Johan Davidsen's cheeky back-heel flashed across the face of the goal.

Zigic rounded the goalkeeper and calmly slotted the ball home in injury time after Jovanovic had spurned a sitter for the visitors following a swift break.

