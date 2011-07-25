Trending

Start of Turkish season delayed due to scandal

ISTANBUL - Turkey's football federation decided on Monday to delay the start of the new season until September 9 from August 5 amid an investigation into match-fixing allegations involving some of the country's major clubs, CNN-Turk news channel reported.

A Turkish court has already jailed pending trial 31 people, including the chairman of champions Fenerbahce and the coach and deputy chairman of Besiktas on charges of match-fixing which have plunged preparations for the new season into chaos.