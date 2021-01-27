Trending

Stellies' Nange wins DStv Premiership Goal of the Month award

Phathutshedzo Nange of Stellenbosch FC

Stellenbosch FC midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange has won the DStv Premiership Goal of the Month award for December/January.

Nange, playing against his former club, Black Leopards, came off the bench and blasted a half-volley from outside the 18-yard area to equalise for his side in a game that ended 1-1. This was Nange’s second goal of the season.

The Limpopo-born Nange is the first Stellies player to win an award in the league’s individual monthly awards. With the fans deciding that his was their best goal of the month, he beat off competition from similarly impressive goals from the Cape Town City duo of Thabo Nodada and Abbubaker Mobara as well as Joseph Mhlongo from Swallows FC, to name just a few.

DStv Premiership Goal of the Month winners:

October/November:

Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United)

December/January:

Phathutshedzo Nange (Stellenbosch FC)